BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

ZAG stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.75. 17,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,929. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.61. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$12.95 and a 1-year high of C$14.55.

