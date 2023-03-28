BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BMO Canadian Dividend ETF stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,737. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.43. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of C$17.77 and a 52 week high of C$22.16.

