BMO Capital Markets Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $150.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DRI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.85.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $153.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.53. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $155.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,311,000 after acquiring an additional 763,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after acquiring an additional 532,340 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

