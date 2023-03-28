BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ZEB stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$33.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,094. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.86. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a 12-month low of C$31.52 and a 12-month high of C$41.14.

