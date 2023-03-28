BNB (BNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $48.87 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, BNB has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $309.52 or 0.01147624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $48.87 billion and approximately $678.25 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,889,309 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,889,510.03248346 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 328.46393336 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1232 active market(s) with $361,039,462.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.