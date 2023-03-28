BNB (BNB) Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, BNB has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $49.49 billion and approximately $505.77 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $313.44 or 0.01148881 BTC on exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,889,041 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
Buying and Selling BNB
