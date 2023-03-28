BNB (BNB) Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, BNB has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $49.49 billion and approximately $505.77 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $313.44 or 0.01148881 BTC on exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,889,041 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,889,294.5503905 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 308.89033239 USD and is down -5.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1237 active market(s) with $700,874,665.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

