Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.86.

BDRBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of Bombardier to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$82.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier Price Performance

Shares of BDRBF stock opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.79. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $51.45.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.