Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Raised to C$85.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Bombardier from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded Bombardier to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Desjardins upped their target price on Bombardier from C$82.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bombardier from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bombardier from C$89.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Bombardier Stock Performance

Bombardier stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.79.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

