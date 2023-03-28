Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 on April 28th

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Boston Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years. Boston Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 172.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.4%.

Boston Properties stock opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.08. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boston Properties from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $857,967,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after acquiring an additional 638,452 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 107,870.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985,706 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Boston Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,212,000 after acquiring an additional 69,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

