Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,522 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.33% of Omnicom Group worth $55,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 51.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 118.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 125,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $88.52 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

