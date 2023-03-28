Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,953 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.76% of ONE Gas worth $72,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGS. StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.83.

ONE Gas Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE OGS opened at $77.89 on Tuesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $68.86 and a one year high of $92.26. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $818.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.57%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

