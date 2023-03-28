Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $153.35 Million Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,604,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the quarter. Donaldson comprises 1.3% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 2.14% of Donaldson worth $153,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,072,000 after acquiring an additional 97,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,203,000 after acquiring an additional 132,979 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,594,000 after acquiring an additional 162,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,668,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,999,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $66.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.