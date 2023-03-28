Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $53.09 Million Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.69% of Cohen & Steers worth $53,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 67.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 24.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 14.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.7% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 51,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 47.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

CNS opened at $61.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.82. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.34 and a fifty-two week high of $88.21.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.45 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 60.65% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 65.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cohen & Steers Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.