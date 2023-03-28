Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $77.42 Million Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 119,858 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.42% of Columbia Sportswear worth $77,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 110.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,084.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

COLM stock opened at $86.52 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 24.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.86.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.