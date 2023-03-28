Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,852,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $91,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.91.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.67. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.44%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

