Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,471 shares during the period. Hubbell comprises about 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Hubbell worth $106,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 22.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $233.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.71 and a 200-day moving average of $237.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $263.30.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Further Reading

