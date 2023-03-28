Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 1,013 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $48,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $161.35 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.33 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

