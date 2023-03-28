Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 151,618 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 547,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,618 shares during the quarter. Medpace makes up approximately 1.0% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $116,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Medpace by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Medpace by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $183.26 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.94 and a 52 week high of $241.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.83 and its 200 day moving average is $198.74.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. Medpace had a return on equity of 60.42% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

