Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 5,202 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,011,802 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $84,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UMBF. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 81.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,449 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 104.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after buying an additional 236,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,190,000 after buying an additional 174,204 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 11,801.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 122,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after buying an additional 121,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at $9,962,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 447 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $39,917.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at $587,326.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kris A. Robbins acquired 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.12 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $166,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,503 shares of company stock worth $847,171. 9.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMB Financial Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $59.25 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $102.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.82.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.14%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Recommended Stories

