Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 52,309 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,309 shares during the period. Lincoln Electric comprises approximately 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.23% of Lincoln Electric worth $103,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

LECO stock opened at $162.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $176.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.80%.

LECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.40.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

