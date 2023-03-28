Bowman & Co S.C. Acquires New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

MUB traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,687. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $109.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.31.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.