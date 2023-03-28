Bowman & Co S.C. Buys 1,021 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,024,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,338,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,892,000 after purchasing an additional 285,220 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,128,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.95. 428,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,172. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.32. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $165.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.