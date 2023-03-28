Bowman & Co S.C. Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.0% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,615,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

