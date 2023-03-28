Bowman & Co S.C. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up approximately 1.2% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,397,000 after buying an additional 398,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 28.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,449,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,764,000 after purchasing an additional 244,082 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,520. The company has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $178.75.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

