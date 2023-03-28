Bowman & Co S.C. Has $530,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 111.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,891. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.36. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $37.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

