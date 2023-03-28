Bowman & Co S.C. Invests $224,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,742 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Oracle
In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.
Oracle Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.92. 3,358,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,179,430. The stock has a market cap of $242.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $91.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.06.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.
Oracle Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.
Oracle Profile
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
