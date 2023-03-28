Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Short Interest Up 104.3% in March

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bravo Multinational Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BRVO remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. Bravo Multinational has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.08.

About Bravo Multinational

Bravo Multinational, Inc engages in the leasing of gaming equipment. It includes video poker and slot machines, eight blackjack and miscellaneous game tables, related furniture and equipment, roulette table and related furniture and equipment, bingo equipment and furniture, casino chips, bill acceptors, coin counters, and miscellaneous office equipment.

