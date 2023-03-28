Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Short Interest Up 104.3% in March

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Bravo Multinational Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BRVO remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. Bravo Multinational has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.08.
About Bravo Multinational
