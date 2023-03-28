Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Has $318,000 Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,135 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.66. 530,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,410. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.48.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

