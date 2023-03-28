Bristow Group’s (VTOL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of VTOL stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Bristow Group has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.44 and a beta of 1.40.
In related news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,897,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,557,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.
