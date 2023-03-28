Bristow Group’s (VTOL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Bristow Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VTOL stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Bristow Group has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,897,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,557,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bristow Group by 132.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bristow Group by 4,588.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bristow Group by 76.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

