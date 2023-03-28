British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 4,100 ($50.37) target price on the stock.

BATS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,500 ($43.00) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($49.15) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($43.00) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,100 ($50.37) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,900 ($47.92) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,788 ($46.54).

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,885.50 ($35.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,081.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,244.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 978.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.34. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,823.50 ($34.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,645 ($44.78).

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a GBX 57.72 ($0.71) dividend. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,830.51%.

In related news, insider Susan Jane Farr bought 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,170 ($38.95) per share, with a total value of £12,426.40 ($15,267.72). In related news, insider Karen Guerra acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,055 ($37.54) per share, for a total transaction of £100,815 ($123,866.57). Also, insider Susan Jane Farr acquired 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,170 ($38.95) per share, with a total value of £12,426.40 ($15,267.72). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,706 shares of company stock worth $11,368,831. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

