Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.9% of Peterson Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $4.73 on Tuesday, hitting $622.11. 211,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,233. The stock has a market cap of $259.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $604.45 and its 200 day moving average is $541.99. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $648.50.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

