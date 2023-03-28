Brokerages Set Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Price Target at $30.00

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42. Mind Medicine has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.22. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 8,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $29,038.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,959 shares in the company, valued at $838,746.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 20.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

Featured Stories

