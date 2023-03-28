Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BDIV traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$17.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.71. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of C$16.69 and a 1-year high of C$21.31.

