Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 917,458 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc owned about 0.08% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

BAM stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.80. The stock had a trading volume of 227,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,192. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

