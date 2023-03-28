BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Raised to C$135.00 at TD Securities

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DOOO. Scotiabank began coverage on BRP in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a sector outperform rating on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BRP in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.60.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Price Performance

DOOO stock opened at $76.02 on Friday. BRP has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.29.

BRP Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,202,000 after buying an additional 30,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BRP by 103.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after buying an additional 407,545 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in BRP during the second quarter worth approximately $34,115,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in BRP by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 484,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,978,000 after buying an additional 18,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BRP by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,974,000 after buying an additional 106,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.