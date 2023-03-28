Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Down to $7.23

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.23, but opened at $7.05. Burford Capital shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 79,902 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Burford Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Burford Capital Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $522,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 539,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 63,690 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

