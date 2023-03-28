Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Down 63.6% in March

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the February 28th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,276,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Buyer Group International Stock Performance

Shares of BYRG stock traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 366,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,967. Buyer Group International has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.01.

About Buyer Group International

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

