Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Down 63.6% in March

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the February 28th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,276,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Buyer Group International Stock Performance
Shares of BYRG stock traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 366,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,967. Buyer Group International has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.01.
About Buyer Group International
