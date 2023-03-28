Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,105.71.

CABO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $850.00 to $680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Cable One alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $709.30 per share, with a total value of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $904,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

Cable One Stock Up 2.7 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Cable One by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Cable One by 1,312.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Cable One in the first quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 19.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CABO opened at $688.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $732.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $766.39. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.83. Cable One has a 1 year low of $609.85 and a 1 year high of $1,576.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.56 by ($3.62). The business had revenue of $425.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.84 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cable One will post 57.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.57%.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.