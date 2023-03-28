Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Update

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the February 28th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cadeler A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CADLF remained flat at $4.09 during trading on Tuesday. Cadeler A/S has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Featured Stories

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Swire Blue Ocean A/S and changed its name to Cadeler A/S in October 2020.

