Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Update

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the February 28th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cadeler A/S Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CADLF remained flat at $4.09 during trading on Tuesday. Cadeler A/S has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09.
Cadeler A/S Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cadeler A/S (CADLF)
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
- It’s Rally-On! For PVH Corp. But How High Can It Go?
- Don’t Be Fooled by These 3 Value Traps
- Boring is Beautiful, Illinois Tool Works Stock Fits the Bill
- Mosaic Is Ready For Profit Harvesting
Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.