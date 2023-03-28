Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 3,037 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 103.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.53. 176,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,292. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $173.21 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.95, for a total transaction of $1,553,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,425,003.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.95, for a total transaction of $1,553,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,425,003.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $1,728,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,400 shares of company stock worth $46,738,853. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.55.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

