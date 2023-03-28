Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,065 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Paragon 28 worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after buying an additional 50,345 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 54.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after buying an additional 395,762 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 9.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paragon 28

In related news, major shareholder B. Ag Bird sold 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $22,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,201,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,420,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paragon 28 news, major shareholder B. Ag Bird sold 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $22,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,201,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,420,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Dacosta sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,870,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,127,500 shares of company stock worth $36,167,500. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

FNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

FNA traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.17. 97,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,077. Paragon 28, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.42). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 39.97% and a negative net margin of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $51.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

