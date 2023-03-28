Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,701 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STKL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SunOpta by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,791,000 after buying an additional 503,119 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 106.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,483,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,001 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 5.3% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 103,849 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter valued at $14,936,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 42.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,506,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 450,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

In other SunOpta news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $54,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 146,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SunOpta in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

STKL stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 100,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,924. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $874.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.63 and a beta of 1.48. SunOpta Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $11.67.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $221.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

