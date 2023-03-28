Calamos Advisors LLC Has $876,000 Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Huron Consulting Group worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after buying an additional 589,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,621,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after buying an additional 92,846 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 47.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 858,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,872,000 after buying an additional 274,508 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,935,000 after buying an additional 35,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $76,217.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $80.31. 41,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,359. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $313.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.40 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HURN shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

