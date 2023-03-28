Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $1.18 Million in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,155 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after buying an additional 159,324 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after buying an additional 125,580 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,013,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,923,000 after buying an additional 87,184 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 355.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after buying an additional 83,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 408.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after acquiring an additional 79,365 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,723.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,723.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 11,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,512,465.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,101,537.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,896 shares of company stock valued at $19,541,495. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.17.

SPS Commerce stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.29. 54,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,407. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.54. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 98.76 and a beta of 0.77. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

