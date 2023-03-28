Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $477,000 Investment in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 58,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 626.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 9,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $82,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,301,990 shares in the company, valued at $146,717,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 5,837 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $64,440.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,246,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,325,676.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 9,212 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $82,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,301,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,717,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,593 shares of company stock worth $3,797,452. Insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Trading Up 0.4 %

ZETA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.41. 260,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $13.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.45). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 248.74% and a negative net margin of 47.25%. The company had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZETA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley started coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Zeta Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

