Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Silk Road Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Silk Road Medical Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SILK stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.02. The stock had a trading volume of 160,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,845. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $58.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average is $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 9.62.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.30% and a negative net margin of 39.81%. The business had revenue of $40.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silk Road Medical

In other Silk Road Medical news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $209,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,617.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $209,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,617.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $309,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,199 shares in the company, valued at $12,686,634.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,868. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.