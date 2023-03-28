Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 1,223 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Insider Activity

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $4.58 on Tuesday, reaching $398.99. 125,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,505. The company has a fifty day moving average of $418.86 and a 200-day moving average of $421.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

