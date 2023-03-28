Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 8,088 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,088 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 62.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 210.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 130.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

DV traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.83. 490,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,154. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.12 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $32.43.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 5.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $34,502.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,355.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $34,502.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,355.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $378,498,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,825,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,874,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,694,381 shares of company stock worth $760,364,698 over the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

