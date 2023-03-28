Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Flex by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $261,337.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,879.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,216 shares of company stock worth $579,973 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flex Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

FLEX stock remained flat at $21.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 756,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,115,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average of $21.01. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $25.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Flex Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.