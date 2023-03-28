Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 34.0% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,738,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 75.5% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 873,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 376,039 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the second quarter worth approximately $4,573,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 10.0% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 422,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 38,378 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the first quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II alerts:

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Stock Performance

XPDB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 183,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,408. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.